Society The decision of the Crisis Staff is awaited; At least three more "coronavirus bombs" Source: B92 Friday, December 11, 2020 | 09:30

The Crisis Staff in session: PCR test, quarantine or isolation for our citizens who are planning to come to Serbia?

The session of the Crisis Staff will also consider the question of whether the last rigorous measures will be extended, but also about the celebration of the New Year.



However, in addition to that, the "COVID-19 bombs" that await us are the most massive celebration of St. Nicholas, as well as forthcoming Christmas.