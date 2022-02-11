Society "The end is in sight" The director of the COVID hospital in Batajnica, Tatjana Adžić Vukićević, estimated that the end of the coronavirus pandemic is "looming". Source: Beta Friday, February 11, 2022 | 09:05 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

Stating that in the previous week, the number of patients admitted to that health institution decreased by 30 percent compared to January, she said that in more than 70 percent of cases, hospitalized people were not vaccinated.



"Earlier, we had 80 to 100 admissions of new patients a day, and now about 60. These are mostly seriously ill patients, the geriatric population, so in more than 70 percent of cases, patients older than 70 became ill," Adzic Vukicevic told today's Politika.



She assessed that the extended vacation on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Serbia came "at the right time" because, as she stated, contacts between children and adults will be reduced, which will cause a further drop in the number of new patients.



"The end of the pandemic is in sight. We will all have to go through the infection," said the director of the COVID hospital in Batajnica.