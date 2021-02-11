Society 0

Ministry: Priority in resolving cases of threats towards journalists

The Ministry of Culture announced that it condemns the last in a series of cases of endangering the safety of journalists since the beginning of the year

Source: Tanjug
The alleged threats were made to Pink journalist Gordana Uzelac.

The Ministry of Culture and Information calls on the competent authorities to treat these cases as a priority, believing that resolving them will not only change the social environment but also create an environment in which journalists will be able to perform their work smoothly and safely.

The Ministry is convinced that Working Group for Safety and Protection of Journalists will consider this incident, as well as all other cases individually, in order to improve the efficiency of reactions of competent institutions and thus raise public awareness of the importance of journalists' safety.

"We remind you that by establishing this Working Group, the state has unequivocally shown its determination to focus on the importance of these problems and their successful solution with the conviction that it is only one of the ways to contribute to improving freedom of media expression," the Ministry of Culture and Information said in a statement.

