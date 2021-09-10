Society More than 6.000 newly infected Until the last review, another 6.089 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 25 people died. Source: B92 Friday, September 10, 2021 | 15:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In the last 24 hours, 22.824 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia.



There are 128 patients on respirators.

The Ministry decided: Pupils under masks all the time

The Ministry of Education issued a statement today on the occasion of the list of schools that will switch to online classes due to the coronavirus, i.e. implementing the third teaching model.



As it is stated, those are schools from 40 municipalities throughout Serbia, but in addition to that, the Ministry has specified the rules for students.



"Given the dominant transmission of the coronavirus delta variant, which can cause catching infection in individuals who were previously infected with COVID and vaccinated individuals, the team decided to use protective masks for all employees, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and persons who have been infected with COVID-19", it is stated in the announcement of this department.