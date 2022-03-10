Society Crisis Staff decided: COVID certificates revoked The session of the Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus is over, and Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević addressed the public. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 18:08 Tweet Share TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/bs

She said that the epidemiological situation is much better and that more and more hospitals exit the COVID regime.



"There is a mitigation of measures, first of all, the abolition of the validity of COVID certificates, which will come into force on Saturday," said Dr Kisić Tepavčević.



We also have the retention of the recommendation to wear masks indoors. When it comes to the total number of people at indoor rallies, the limit is abolished, practically from Saturday all cinemas and theaters will be able to work normally. When it comes to isolation, it is still in force”, she added.



She added that the isolation of patients is still in force because it is a basic anti-epidemic measure that includes isolation for at least seven days.



"Based on the frequency of illness and death, we have a gradual reduction. What indicates a more favorable situation is the total number of examinations at COVID clinics, the number of hospitalized, and that led to a reduction in the required number of COVID clinics. Hospitals began to return to normal and at the moment, COVID hospitals are new hospitals that we built during COVID pandemic", said Kisic Tepavcevic.



A fourth or second booster dose of vaccine will be introduced for all over 18 years of age. The second booster dose will be given five months after the first booster dose. It applies primarily to people at higher risk. The recommendation to introduce a booster dose for vaccination of children aged 12 to 18 has been accepted. It is received at least five months after previous doses of the vaccine”, she said.



As she stated, the measures will be further corrected in case of worsening of the epidemiological situation. She pointed out that as long as the virus is present in the population, there is always a risk, but it is obvious that we will have to set epidemic thresholds above which it will be determined whether it is an epidemic or not. What matters, as she says, is assessing the types of viruses that are dominant.



"At the time the decision was made to introduce COVID certificates, delta strain was dominant, and current research shows that omicron is dominant," she said. Quarantine for persons who were in contact with the infected is being abolished, Dr Kisić Tepavčević confirmed.



Wearing a mask is at the level of a recommendation, so there is no sanction if the recommendation is not followed. However, every gathering indoors carries a risk, so we should be responsible primarily for our health. When it is not possible to keep a distance, wearing mask is strongly recommended", she noted.