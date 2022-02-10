Society Tiodorovic: "No changes in the restrictions necessary" Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović stated that the current measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus set by the Crisis Staff must remain in force. Source: Beta Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 08:05 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

Tiodorovic stated that new rules are not needed at the moment.



As Tiodorović said for today's edition of "Blic", no changes in the measures are possible now, because too little time has passed since the omicron strain appeared in Serbia, which is why there is no clear study and complete insight into the situation.



"Everyone is talking about how the Scandinavian countries are repealing the measures. Yes, but they have 85-90 percent of those vaccinated," said Tiodorović.



He assessed that it is too early to draw any conclusions about omicron and its new stealth variant, but that, according to him, it can be said that these strains are "entering final phases".



"In time, it will become an endemic phenomenon, which does not mean that it will not be dangerous for some people," Tiodorovic said.