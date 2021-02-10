Society Half a million doses of the Chinese vaccine have arrived Another 500.000 doses of Chinese vaccine "Sinopharm" arrived in Serbia Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 22:39 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/bs

As announced by President Aleksandar Vučić yesterday, it was ensured that a total of another 88.000 doses of Pfizer would arrive on February 15 and 22, 42.000 on the first occasion and 46.000 on the second.



By February 20, 125.000-150.000 AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Serbia, for which a contract has been signed, Vučić stated and reminded that an additional 50.000 first doses of the Russian vaccine have already arrived in Serbia, while other doses will arrive in 15 days.



"By the end of February, we will have a total of two million doses of vaccines, which will be used to vaccinate millions of citizens," Vucic emphasized, adding that this speaks of the great work and effort of all those who participated in that process.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić stated tonight that Serbia, with 500.000 Chinese vaccines that arrived tonight, has a total of as many as 1.5 million doses.