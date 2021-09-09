Society Pellet plant on fire, threatens to expand VIDEO / PHOTO Firefighters are fighting to put out the fire that broke out in the former children's furniture factory "Stolar" in Pirot, where pellets are now being produced. Source: Novosti Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 08:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ALEKSANDAR CIRIC/bs

According to the media, the fire broke out in one production hall on several hundred square meters, as well as in a warehouse with leather stocks, Pirotske vesti reports.



For now, there is no information about the injured and the causes that led to the fire.



The published videos show a large flame that engulfed the factory and completely burned the roof of the building. The fire is being extinguished, and members of the Pirot Fire Brigade are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding plants.



As it is stated, during the last night, another fire occurred in the house several hundred meters away from this plant.