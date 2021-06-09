Society Decrease in the number of newly infected According to the latest data, 198 newly infected with coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia today. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | 15:22 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Dragan Mujan

Eight people from COVID-19 died.



Today, 9.390 samples were tested.



There are 510 patients in hospital, 20 on respirators.



Just to reiterate that a total of 4.844.882 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been consumed in Serbia so far.



A total of 2.618.528 citizens received at least one dose of the vaccine, and a total of 2.226.354 citizens received both doses. However, Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, states that about 48 percent of those vaccinated are still in Serbia, and that this is a matter of concern. This is not the first time the Prime Minister has spoken about it.



That young people are a "problem" is not something heard for the first time. Back in May, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, said that if 50 percent of vaccinated adult citizens are not vaccinated by mid-June, we will not be able to open everything for a normal life.



The Ministry of Health announced today that a new delivery of vaccines from the company "Pfizer-BioNTech" against coronavirus has arrived in Serbia.