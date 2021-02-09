Society Measures remain in force, what about Nestorovic? VIDEO Crisis Staff session completed. All the measures remain in force. Source: B92, Blic, Tanjug Tuesday, February 9, 2021 | 11:32 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC

A member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Dr Predrag Kon, stated after that session that all the measures introduced against the coronavirus remain until further notice and that there was no talk of their easing.



"The assessment of the epidemiological situation shows that there is a high level of stabilization, but there is also a slight increase that can be associated with the return from the ski resorts, but also with the presence of the British strain, which has been proven on several occasions," Kon told reporters.



In that regard, he reminded that protection with the vaccine is provided only when the second dose is received and at least ten days have passed since then. Kon appealed that we should try not to make the situation worse, and that is possible only by respecting the measures. This, he says, refers especially to the increase of controls that can be expected in the coming period, and especially to the holidays in the mountains, ski resorts.



He points out that the controls will be tightened in places that are recognized as places of infection, such as catering facilities. "The fact is that we have to endure for some more time until we acquire the protection that we need to acquire with the vaccine," Kon underlined.



According to him, the dynamics of vaccination is good, and since the vaccination capacities are expanding, the goal, as he says, is to give a total of 80.000 vaccines a day. Kon says that this is the only way to reach the necessary level we need to defend against the coronavirus, that is, to create collective immunity.

The issue of Dr Nestorović was also discussed

Crisis Staff also strongly condemned giving of any statements that do not support respecting the measures in the fight against COVID, said Dr Predrag Kon today, after the session of the Crisis Staff.



"During today's session, without mentioning any names, we very clearly emphasized that any kind of exceptions that goes against any measures, and especially against vaccination, is not acceptable in any way. It was entered in the minutes of the meeting and it is the unanimous position of the Crisis Staff", Dr Kon pointed out when asked about the case of Dr Branislav Nestorović, a former member of the Crisis Staff, i.e. whether the Medical Chamber of Serbia should react due to his statements that differ from the position of the profession.



Since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, Dr Nestorović has often expressed completely different views in public than the one represented by the profession, and the last thing he said was that "he has no intention of being vaccinated because the existing vaccines are manufactured in a helter-skelter way and were not properly tested."