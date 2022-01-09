Society Growing number of newly infected - almost 8.000 According to the latest data, another 7.949 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Sunday, January 9, 2022 | 16:29 Tweet Share Shutterstock/_Nelson Antoine

22 people died.



Today, there are 81 patients on the respirator, while 2.221 people were hospitalized.

"A larger influx of patients into hospitals is expected - the number of newly infected will grow"

Foto: TV Prva

The commander of the Karaburma Military Hospital, Dr Ivo Udovicic, said that there were indications that the number of hospitalized patients was increasing.



He added that the number of newly infected will be significantly higher today and tomorrow.



"We expect more mass hospital admissions. We will certainly have a large number of patients. We know that the omicron strain does not give a high percentage of hospitalizations, but we also know that we have a lower vaccination rate and that the delta strain is there, and that our population is older," Dr Udovicic said for "RTS".



He noted that they do not have information on whether they have patients with the omicron strain. "We monitor the clinical picture and treat based on that. We know that omicron gives a lighter clinical picture. What is an aggravating circumstance for us is that we are much less vaccinated and we do not know how omicron behaves in unvaccinated people."



He adds that the health system will bear the greatest burden. He pointed out that those who work in the red zones are not mercenaries of the pharmaceutical industry.