Society Kon warns: Coronavirus will explode after New Year? Epidemiologist and Crisis Staff member Dr Predrag Kon stated that in terms of the epidemiological situation, the worst is yet to come - the New Year's holidays. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | 15:29

"By behaving as if nothing is happening, we will have an explosion after the New Year," Kon told N1.



Speaking about the decisions that were introduced in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and possible oversights, he said that there was no "question of error".



"It is not a question of oversight, it was decided not to carry out the maximum lockdown. If it was decided to have a total lockdown, then there would certainly not be such large numbers, but at the same time, life would stop," Kon pointed out.



Asked whether it should have been decided differently, Kon replied that it was not up to him to assess.



"Our biggest problem is not what happened, but what will happen in immediate future. The New Year's holidays are coming, even if we manage to calm it down with measures, by behaving as if nothing is happening, we will have an explosion after the New Year," Kon warned.