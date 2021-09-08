Society More than 5.600 newly infected In Serbia, 5.633 newly diagnosed persons with COVID 19 were confirmed until the last section, while 24 persons died as a result of this disease. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 17:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia Foto: Profimedia

There are 121 patients on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 21.757 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia.

COVID passes

Virologist Milanko Sekler told TV Prva that he was among the first to propose COVID passes.



"I think it was at the beginning of the summer when some countries started introducing it," he said, adding that in this way "the disease is curbed" until the desired vaccination result is done.



"All rights are the same, you can go anywhere, do anything, only if you have a test that you are negative," Sekler added. He pointed out that strict punishments should not be introduced, such as in Vietnam, where one person was sentenced to prison because he violated the measures and infected eight people, one of whom died.



"I am afraid that we would be left without people who run the country. Many would be stuck. Our public life would go bankrupt," said Sekler, emphasizing that a concert with 30.000 people could not be held without the consent of the Crisis Staff and without epidemiological measures.



He points out that schools are not hotbeds of coronavirus, which is good, because there are diseases that attack young people.