Society "Some people aren't aware of the growing number of patients in the intensive care" The first weekend with a partial lockdown: Experts say that the effects of the measures are expected in ten days, we already have over 8.000 people in hospitals Source: B92 Monday, December 7, 2020 | 12:47

Due to the huge number of hospitalized patients, the question arises - can the system withstand all this?



The director of the Clinical Hospital Center "Dr Dragisa Misovic", Dr Vladimir Djukic, pointed out today that the health care system is overstretched and appealed to the citizens to trust the doctors, because they will not release them the day before or after it is needed.



After the meeting of the directors of the COVID hospital with the Minister of Health, Djukić reported that there are currently 360 COVID patients in the KBC "Dr Dragiša Mišović", of which almost 90 are in intensive care.



"Our capacities for places that require ventilatory support are large, but patients are heavy and require great absorption of staff and all resources. We have 20 children, 20 mothers with them. There are a lot of complicated pregnant women who require treatment by infectologists, gynecologists, pulmonologists. Their clinical picture is harder than in the previous period”, he explained.



Djukic pointed out that the capacities have never been more filled than now.

"The number of infected is huge"

The director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of KCS, Goran Stevanović, stated today that the number of examinations in admission and triage centers is not decreasing, as well as the number of admissions, and that the trend of patients with more serious and severe clinical pictures trying to treat themselves at home for several days is worrying.



"Since March, we call for this disease not to be treated independently, at home, without consulting doctors in the COVID system," Stevanovic appealed, after the meeting of the Minister of Health with the directors of COVID hospitals.



He said that it is obvious that some have not yet seen that the huge number of patients is positive, that the hospital capacities are constantly being filled, and that the number of patients in intensive care, with difficult clinical pictures, is increasing.