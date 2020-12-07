Society RHMZ turned on the red weather alarm The Republic Hydro-meteorological Institute of Serbia set off a red meteorological alarm for the areas of Banat today due to stormy wind gusts. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, December 7, 2020 | 09:24 Tweet Share

The orange meteorological alarm was declared today for the area of Pomoravlje, while Bačka, Srem, Sumadija and Belgrade in yellow.



A red meteorological alarm means that the weather conditions are extremely dangerous and of such intensity that they can cause great material damage and pose a danger to the safety of humans and animals.



RHMZ previously warned that a strong and stormy southeast wind will blow in the area by December 10, and with hurricane gusts in the south of Banat.



As stated in the warning published this morning on the RHMZ website, the strongest wind gusts are expected this morning in the south of Banat - from 100 to 140 km/h (28 to 40 m/s), and in Belgrade from 70 to 80 km/h (20 up to 23 m/s).



On other days, the gusts in the south of Banat will be mostly up to 100 km/h (up to 28 m/s), and in the area of Belgrade up to 60 km/h (17 m/s).