Society Vučić: Wonderful PHOTO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, announced on his Instagram profile that the building of the presidency was "beautifully decorated". Source: Tanjug Monday, December 7, 2020 | 09:20

"I am grateful to the ladies, especially to Slavica Kezunović, for having the strength to beautifully decorate the presidency building. It is important, in these difficult times, to preserve the optimism and spirit of the holidays, and with hard work and energy, we will overcome all adversities," Vučić writes.