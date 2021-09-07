Society More than 5.000 newly infected According to the latest data, 5.069 newly infected with COVID 19 have been detected in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 15:31 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ bg

23 people died.



There are 121 patients on respirators.



In Serbia, the epidemiological situation is deteriorating, and doctors warn that citizens should take the delta strain seriously because it has been shown to leave lasting consequences and that the disease can be prolonged.



Also, the situation in schools is what has been talked about since the beginning of classes and is under the watchful eye of the entire public.



Today, the Ministry of Education sent a letter to primary and secondary schools about holding excursions and teaching in nature. It states that these activities can be held only if the school that organizes the trip and the environment in which the trip is in the green zone, the Ministry told Tanjug today.



Experts appeal to the citizens to receive the vaccine and in that way protect themselves from the coronavirus, but they also note that they should not exaggerate with consuming vitamins in the desire to strengthen the immunity, because that can also have a counter-effect.



.