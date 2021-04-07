Society Dr. Kon: This was totally unexpected Belgrade - Dr. Predrag Kon commented on the number of people infected. Source: B92 Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 21:53 Tweet Share "Those who chose not to get vaccinated, they chose to get infected"

"The epidemic process has its own rules, there’s an incubation phase, a period that must pass in order to review the effect of measures implemented. The number of days is approximately seven to ten," he said.

According to him, after a fortnight of closed shopping malls and catering facilities, the effect of the measures implemented is very clear and so is the slowdown and decline in the number of people infected with the Coronavirus, but he added that it must be said that the situation is still extraordinary.



Mr. Kon told TV Pink that the medical part of the Crisis Staff still wants to slow down on easing the measures for the time being, and that it would be tragic to make a mistake due to impatience.



He said that the measures cannot be mitigated while the Covid hospitals are packed with patients and that we need to see clearly the discharge numbers going up.



"The vaccine works extremely well in Belgrade," said Mr. Kon, and specified that the slowdown and decline in the number of people infected with the Coronavirus can be seen especially in the capital city, where over 34 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated.



Mr. Kon said that he sees no difference between markets, shopping malls, and catering facilities.



“You have retail centers, where each store has its duties, but we do not have situations like in big shopping malls, where everything is under one roof. The pressure is huge, because everything was closed at the very beginning, but based on all requests we received, around 85 of them, shops were reopened after 3-4 days. After the consultations, we noticed that certain measures could be relaxed, and those were later adjusted. We have to listen to each other. We have listened to the caterers and we have reacted now with the gardens, it is not that we wanted it to snow. It is a force majeure,” he continued.



Now, as he said, the situation is better, and that is really visible especially in Belgrade.



The rapid decline has begun and we presently have below 1,000 new infections. "No one may have expected the number to fall so quickly, but the vaccine works well in Belgrade," Mr. Kon explained.

"Number of patients admitted is still higher than the dismissal, but the difference has been reduced to 30, and that must continue. The virus deceived us several times when we thought there was no more power to rise," said Mr. Kon.



This favorable situation, as per the epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, must be exploited.



"We will see how restrictive we will be with the people coming in. The measures are in place, we only need to implement them. I get the reports with all those not implemented, they send me messages in all ways possible. Sometimes we have heated arguments, guys, what do you expect from me?" the doctor revealed.



The doctor emphasized that the general conclusion that our citizens need to reach is that the only solution to this situation is vaccination.



"Those who chose not to get vaccinated chose to get infected, that must be clear to all, and don’t ask any questions later, in three months or a year. Support from the president and the church is terribly important. Please, have some more patience, I beg our countrymen to get vaccinated, the speed of getting out of all this depends on that ", concluded Dr. Kon for TV Pink.