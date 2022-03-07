Society "They got the green light" U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that NATO member countries obtained the "green light" to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Source: Blic Monday, March 7, 2022 | 08:37 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

When asked whether Poland, as a member of the alliance, could send fighter jets to Ukraine, Antony Blinken said that Warsaw had the "green light" for that.



"In fact, we are talking to our Polish friends about how we can help if they decide to provide those planes to Ukraine and how we can help them replace the planes they sent to Ukraine," Blinken said.



A White House spokesman said earlier that the U.S. administration was considering reimbursing Poland if it decided to send fighter jets to Ukraine, but noted that there were several issues, including how the planes could be transferred from Poland to Ukraine.