New contingent of 50.000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Serbia soon

Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, 50.000 doses of the Russian vaccine "Sputnik V" will be delivered to Serbia, Minister Nenad Popović confirmed.

Source: RTS
EPA-EFE/ YURI KOCHETKOV
EPA-EFE/ YURI KOCHETKOV

"A few hours ago, we received information from our Russian partners from the Ministry of Industry and the Russian Direct Investment Fund that another 50.000 vaccines are ready for Serbia tomorrow. Those vaccines will be delivered tomorrow evening or the day after tomorrow by Air Serbia plane to Belgrade," Popovic told RTS.

He stated that the arrival of vaccines is the result of direct talks between President Aleksandar Vučić and Russian President Vladimir Putin from a few days ago, where they discussed the vaccination process, overall bilateral relations between Russia and Serbia and where both presidents pointed out that bilateral relations are at the highest possible level.

