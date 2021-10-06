Society COVID passes in accordance with the law; "We will have 70 dead per day" Epidemiological situation is deteriorating every day, both in Serbia and in the region. The death toll is rising day by day. There are no new measures. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 13:41 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki

Just to reiterate, a session of the Crisis Staff was held on Tuesday, almost a month after the previous one, but no new measures were introduced afterwards. Instead, everyone states that vaccination is the only solution. The situation is no better in the region, but also in many other countries worldwide.



Today, Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar visited the Health Center Negotin and talked with the health workers and the management of that institution about the current epidemiological situation, capacities and needs of the hospital in order to improve the work and treatment of a growing number of patients due to coronavirus infection. Lončar pointed out that we have a solution to get out of the epidemiological situation we are in, and that is vaccination.

Crisis staff members unanimous

Crisis Staff member Darija Kisić Tepavčević stated that there are no conflicts within that body and that they are unanimous in the fact that vaccination has no alternative.



She mentioned that more than 90 percent of people who are in hospitals and in intensive care units have not been vaccinated.



"These are people who for some reason, regardless of the fact that the state provided vaccines, decided not to get vaccinated, and unfortunately many of them are currently fighting for their lives," said Kisic Tepavcevic, answering questions from journalists in Belgrade.



On the other hand, she added that when it comes to social protection institutions, primarily gerontology centers, more than 90 percent of all people have been vaccinated.



Kisić Tepavčević specified that today, 277 people in those institutions are positive for coronavirus. Most of them have a mild clinical picture or even no symptoms, said Kisic Tepavcevic, who is also the Minister of Labor, Employment, Veterans' and Social Affairs.



"It was discovered that they are positive because we supply all gerontology centers with antigen tests every week, and during various visits and activities, when returning to center, their status is checked when it comes to the coronavirus," said Kisić Tepavčević.



She stated that most of the people who are currently positive for COVID-19, and are in gerontological centers, did not have a clinical picture that required hospitalization, which, she added, unequivocally shows that vaccination saved the lives of our oldest fellow citizens in those most sensitive places. Kisic Tepavcevic pointed out that the only message is "vaccination, vaccination and vaccination" and emphasized that no other measure has any alternative.



She underlined that there are no conflicts within the Crisis Staff.



"The composition of the Crisis Staff is such that there are people who look at different aspects of the impact of the disease. There is always an exchange of opinions from different aspects of looking at the impact of the disease on society, but everyone is unanimous in the fact that vaccination has no alternative," said Kisic Tepavcevic, again appealing to everyone to get vaccinated.