Society Again more than a hundred newly infected, two people died Until the last review, another 110 newly infected persons were confirmed in Serbia, while two persons died. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | 15:15

A total of 4.460.114 citizens have been tested in Serbia so far, and 9.372 have been tested in the last 24 hours.



According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and the "Batut" Institute, there are 12 people on respirators, while 283 patients are in hospital.



Out of 110 new cases, as many as were confirmed in Serbia in the past 24 hours, the most were registered in Belgrade - 26 of them, and the double-digit number of new cases is also recorded in Vranje, Čačak and Paraćin.



17 new cases were registered in Vranje, 12 in Čačak, and 10 in Paraćin. Smederevo and Novi Sad followed with five new cases each, followed by Niš and Gornji Milanovac with four new cases of coronavirus each.



In other populated places, less than four newly infected people were registered.

Vaccination without appointments at 25 points

Vaccination without appointments is enabled in health centers or clinics on the territory of all Belgrade municipalities.



All interested fellow citizens can be vaccinated without scheduling vaccines from the companies "Sinopharm", "Pfizer" or "AstraZeneca", the Secretariat for Social Protection announced. The list of health centers and terms for vaccination can be found on the website of the City of Belgrade, in the City News, under the link "Vaccination points without appointments".