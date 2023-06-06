Society Tragedy: Two teenagers drowned on Ada Ciganlija Members of the Ministry of the Interior, Gendarmerie Diving Unit, pulled the bodies of two sixteen-year-old youths from the lake on Ada Ciganlija. Source: Blic Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 21:41 Tweet Share Foto: D. S. / B92.net

Previously, it was reported to the police around 17:30 that a large number of high school graduates entered the lake on Ada Ciganlija, and that two people did not swim out.



Police patrols, as well as the Diving Unit of the Gendarmerie, were immediately sent to the scene and began the search.



The young men who drowned today on Ada Ciganlija are M. S, a high school student from Zemun, and S. Č. student of secondary school in Železnik.



The Ministry of the Interior once again appeals to children and parents not to enter the lake on Ada Ciganlija because they risk their lives by doing so.



Please note that the bathing season is not open at Ada Ciganlija and therefore there is no rescue service on duty at this place.