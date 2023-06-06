Society The earthquake in Kraljevo woke up the citizens Shaking of the ground woke up the sleeping residents of Kraljevo this morning, especially those who live on the higher floors of apartment residential buildings Source: Novosti Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 09:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/andrey vp

The short-term shaking of the ground woke up the sleeping residents of Kraljevo this morning, especially those who live on the higher floors of apartment buildings and residential buildings.



According to the data of the Republic Seismological Institute, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale hit the territory of Kraljevo at 6:49 a.m., with the epicenter in the village of Žiča.



Earthquakes of this intensity cannot cause damage to buildings in the epicentral area, so this morning's ground shaking did not cause damage either.