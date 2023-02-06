Society Earthquake felt in Serbia, too Today, just before 12:00 local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter scale was registered near Bor. Source: B92 Monday, February 6, 2023 | 14:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Earthquakes of this intensity cannot cause damage to buildings in the epicentral area.



After the recorded earthquake near Bor, two more were recorded, just before 2 pm in Manjdanpek, with a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter scale.



Let us remind you that this morning parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 degrees on the Richter scale.



The number of victims in both countries is growing by the minute, and has long exceeded 1,000, while the number of injured is measured in the thousands.



A few hours after the catastrophic earthquake, Turkey was again hit by a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale.