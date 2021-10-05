Society Over 7.000 newly infected, 51 people died In the last 24 hours, another 7.190 people infected with coronavirus were discovered in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo

51 people died.



An analysis of 23.903 tested samples was performed. There are 269 patients on respirators and 6.519 patients in hospitals.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 974.179 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 5.751.180 people have been tested.



So far, 8.481 people have died of coronavirus. The mortality rate is 0.87 percent. As a reminder, the session of the Crisis Staff started today at 2 pm, at which the possible introduction of stricter measures is being discussed.



Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branislav Tiodorović, previously announced that it is possible to tighten the measures after the session of that body.



"The exit strategy from the situation of recording thousands of newly infected with the coronavirus every day is very clear: that 20 to 25 percent of those who have not been vaccinated should be vaccinated within 10 to 15 days, and that the percentage of those immunized should be raised to 70 percent. It is an impossible mission, but we can tighten the measures", Tiodorović concluded.