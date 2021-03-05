Society Numbers still grow: 4.071 newly infected, 17 patients died In the last 24 hours, another 4.071 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 17 people died. Source: B92 Friday, March 5, 2021 | 15:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Marko Djokovic

There are currently 4.161 patients in hospital throughout Serbia, and 166 of them are on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 15.774 people were tested.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 3.018.254 people have been tested, and 478.878 cases of infection have been confirmed.



A total of 4.525 people died, and the mortality rate is 0.94 percent. So far, 1.613.682 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Serbia, and as many as 592.903 citizens have received both doses. Today, there was a meeting between the doctors of the COVID hospitals and the Minister of Health. A plan was made only for the weekend.



"The situation is so dramatic that it cannot be otherwise," they said. Also, gathering at cemeteries across Serbia on Saturday is certainly the latest challenge to the epidemiological situation in Serbia. "All funeral services are told to organize control at cemeteries, that masks are obligatory and that no more than five people can gather around one grave site. Funeral services are a custom and we cannot forbid people to respect it, but they must respect the distance and they wear masks", stated epidemiologist Žarko Ranković, a member of the Niš city headquarters for emergency situations.