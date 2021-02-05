Society In Serbia, almost 2.000 newly infected, 14 people died Until the last daily bulletin, 1.968 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia, and 14 people died. Source: B92 Friday, February 5, 2021 | 14:06 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Andrej Cukic

11.854 people were tested.



There are currently 3.987 patients in hospitals and 126 on respirators.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 404.668 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. As a result of COVID-19, 4.099 people died.



Mass vaccination is underway, and so far 516.650 people have been vaccinated, while 20.633 have been revaccinated.



The session of the Crisis Staff, at which the current epidemiological situation will be discussed, will be held on Monday at 10 am.



At the previous session on January 29, the Crisis Staff decided not to ease current epidemiological measures until further notice.



Serbia will invest as much as necessary in starting the domestic production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the year, President of Serbia stated.



Aleksandar Vučić told the British agency Reuters that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin made the initial agreement about starting the production procedure, which he described as "complicated and difficult".