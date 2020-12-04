Society Explosion in Belgrade downtown. One person killed, 3 vehicles destroyed PHOTO / VIDEO A strong explosion was heard this morning in the center of Belgrade. One person got killed. Source: Beta, RTS, Tanjug Friday, December 4, 2020 | 11:48 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, TV Prva

The explosion happened in front of the RTS building in Aberdareva Street, where workers were engaged in the reconstruction of installations. Construction workers got injured.



According to the public service, the detonation was heard this morning at 9:45. The cause of the explosion is not known yet, but RTS unofficially finds out that a bottle of industrial gas exploded.



One man was killed and two were injured in the blast. One suffered serious injuries.



The media stated that three vehicles were destroyed by the force of the detonation.

As the Beta agency was told in the Belgrade Emergency Service, one injured person was transported to the intensive care unit of the Emergency Center, and the teams are still on the spot.

Police and ambulance crews are on the scene.