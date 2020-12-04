Society Predrag Kon: "The situation is extremely difficult, but the system has not collapsed" The curve will not fall yet, epidemiologists say. We head to 10.000 infected per day officially, and about 100,000 in total, with a three-digit number of deaths Source: B92 Friday, December 4, 2020 | 10:05 Tweet Share Arhivska fotografija, Foto: Printscreen TV Prva

Epidemiologist Predrag Kon expects a smaller number of new cases in Belgrade next week, but that will not go evenly throughout the country because the virus has spread differently.



"For the holidays, the situation will be difficult because the pressure on hospitals will continue to grow. The measures will be in force as long as it is needed, I personally think that they could be even sharper," Kon told RTS. According to him, everything should be done to deter our citizens abroad from coming to the country, because if the same number comes as for Easter, we will not be able to endure it.



"We still have a disastrous situation. The health care system is overstretched. The system did not break, but it is true that it is catastrophic and an extremely difficult situation, completely inappropriate for the 21st century", Kon concluded.



More rigorous measures have been introduced, which came into force today, while the largest COVID hospital starts to work today.