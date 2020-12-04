Society "The delay will cost us. People are dying..." Delaying with introducing restrictions will cost us a lot, the epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Branislav Tidorović, said today. Source: RTS, Tanjug Friday, December 4, 2020 | 09:59 Tweet Share Screenshot TV Prva

He points out that it is especially worrying that we now have an outbreak of the epidemic outside Belgrade as well.



"Until seven or eight days ago, we did not have people dying in hospitals in Leskovac, Vranje, now we have it and it is a very difficult situation that will contribute to the fact that if these measures are not really fully respected, with iron discipline, we will not be able to reach the right situation that would enable us to be calm and controlled", Tiodrovic told RTS.



He adds that the situation can be put under control for Christmas.