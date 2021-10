Society President of Serbia attends the funeral of Ivan Tasovac PHOTO The director of the Belgrade Philharmonic, Ivan Tasovac (55), will be buried today in the Alley of Merited Citizens at the Belgrade New Cemetery. Source: B92, Novosti Monday, October 4, 2021 | 15:30 Tweet Share Foto: E-stock/Časlav Vukoičić

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, arrived at the New Cemetery accompanied by media advisor Suzana Vasiljević.



Vučić is wearing a black suit, and he was carrying a large bouquet of white flowers.