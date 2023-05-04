Society Tiršova and Emergency Center on the condition of the injured children: It's critical The girl, admitted after the shooting at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school, is in critical condition and is vitally endangered. Source: B92 Thursday, May 4, 2023 | 09:10 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

According to the acting director of the children's clinic in Tiršova Siniša Dučić, the two admitted boys are stable and are expected to be released for home treatment in a few days.



"The girl who underwent emergency surgery yesterday due to head injuries is vitally endangered, in critical condition and in intensive care. The doctors are doing everything to keep her alive, but her general condition is very difficult and she is vitally endangered," Dučić told journalists from Tanjug and RTS.



He said that the two boys with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities are stable, receiving antibiotic therapy and added that it can be said that the boys are lighter patients, that is, they have minor physical injuries.



According to Dučić, the boys must receive parenteral antibiotic therapy and will probably be released home very soon, in two or three days.



"The parents visited the boys, our psychologist has been involved from the beginning. They also communicate with the parents over the phone," said the acting director of the clinic in Tiršova.



He said that the girl's operation was extremely difficult, because it is a serious brain injury, she is vitally endangered and is in intensive care.

Emergency Center: The situation is better

Director of the Clinical Center of Serbia, Milika Ašanin, said this morning that the condition of two students and a teacher, wounded in the shooting at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" school and placed in the Emergency Center, is much better, that they are stable and awake, and that the third student is also awake, but his condition is still considered critical.



"The situation is much better today, of the four injured, three of them, a student and a teacher, are completely fine, they are completely stable and awake," Ašanin told RTS.



He pointed out that the fourth patient admitted to the Emergency Center is the student with the most serious injuries, with gunshot wounds.



"He spent almost the whole day yesterday in surgery, now he is better, he is awake, but we have to be very careful and still qualify him as critical," said Asanin, adding that premature prognoses should not be given.