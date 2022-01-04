Society Growing number of infected: More than 5.000 According to the latest update, 5.224 people have been infected with coronavirus in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 17:27 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA ACIMOVIC/ nr

In the last 24 hours, 19 people died as a result of the infection.



There are 79 patients on respirators, and 2.188 on hospital treatment.



Since the last update, 21.876 people have been tested.



The coronavirus epidemic in Serbia took 12.806 lives, and the mortality rate is 0.98 percent.



In our country, 1.310.845 cases of infection have been confirmed, and 7.297.175 samples have been tested so far.

"Five-digit numbers follow"

Professor Dr Radmilo Janković, Deputy Director of UCC Niš, stated that omicron is already "absolutely dominating in Serbia".



"Omicron absolutely dominates in Serbia, only that has not yet been realistically seen through testing. We have five-digit numbers of newly infected people a day, and whether there will be more than 20.000 or 30.000 I do not officially know and I'm not sure if we can detect that many," said Dr Jankovic.



For him, that is worrying, because a large number of infected people could create chaos in the country.

Flurona is getting closer to Serbia

The first case of flurona has been confirmed in Croatia, a situation in which a person is infected with COVID-19 and flu at the same time, confirmed the head of the Clinical Microbiology Service Jasmina Vraneš for the Croatian Public Service HRT.



The first case of flurona was registered at the Institute of Public Health (NZJZ) "Dr Andrija Štampar" in Zagreb.



According to 24sata.hr, it is a combination of flu and corona, and according to information from the Institute, it is the influenza A virus, the so-called swine flu strain H3N2.