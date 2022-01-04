Society The Ministry of the Interior issued a statement regarding the disappearance of Matej The police issued a statement regarding the disappearance of Matej Periš from Split, who has been missing since December 31 in Belgrade. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 | 13:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Members of the Ministry of the Interior have been searching for him day and night since the report of the disappearance of the Croatian citizen in Belgrade and are taking all measures and actions within their competence in order to find the young man as soon as possible," reads the press release.



"Members of all competent organizational units are participating in the search, including the Criminal Police Directorate of the Police Administration for the City of Belgrade, the Police Station for River Safety, all police stations in the city, and since this morning members of the Gendarmerie Diving Unit have been included in the search. Police stations for safety on rivers, together with colleagues from the Police Brigade, have been searching the rivers Sava and Danube, as well as the banks of two rivers, with the patrol boats since the disappearance was reported," the statement added.



The Ministry of the Interior points out that "the police are continuing to work on establishing all the facts and circumstances related to the disappearance of the young man and are intensively searching for him."