Society Again over 4.000 cases, 16 people died In the last 24 hours, 4.056 newly infected were registered in Serbia, while 16 patients died. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | 15:11 Tweet Share Shutterstock/TongStocker

There are now 4.072 people in hospital, 161 of whom are on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 16.175 citizens were tested, and since the outbreak of the epidemic, a total of 2.986.711.



A total of 470.941 cases of infection have been confirmed in Serbia.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 4.491 patients have died as a result of the coronavirus, and the mortality rate is 0.95 percent.