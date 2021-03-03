Society 1

Again over 4.000 cases, 16 people died

In the last 24 hours, 4.056 newly infected were registered in Serbia, while 16 patients died.

Source: B92
There are now 4.072 people in hospital, 161 of whom are on respirators.

In the last 24 hours, 16.175 citizens were tested, and since the outbreak of the epidemic, a total of 2.986.711.

A total of 470.941 cases of infection have been confirmed in Serbia.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 4.491 patients have died as a result of the coronavirus, and the mortality rate is 0.95 percent.

