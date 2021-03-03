Society Patriarch in isolation Serbian Patriarch Porfirije is in self-isolation, it has been confirmed from the office of the Serbian Patriarch. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | 15:05 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

According to a statement posted on the website of the Serbian Orthodox Church: "Considering that he was in contact with a priest in the previous days who turned out to have a mild and asymptomatic form of COVID-19, His Holiness Patriarch of Serbia Mr. Porfirije will, on the advice of a doctor, be preventively isolated in the coming days".



Let us remind you, the patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Porfirije was supposed to attend the funeral of the former mayor of Zagreb, Milan Bandić, today.



Porfirije is the 46th patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Churh, and he was enthroned on that position on February 19.