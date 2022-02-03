Society Drama in Belgrade primary school; Two students transferred to Tirsova Tear gas was activated today at the "Branko Radičević" Elementary School in New Belgrade. Ambulance and police were on the spot. Source: Blic, Telegraf Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 14:48 Tweet Share Ilustracija: 1ToskanaINC/Shutterstock

"It's pepper spray, which a lower grade student accidentally activated in the classroom. Some students were exposed to suffocation and coughing. We relocated them immediately. Some were taken out into the fresh air, some to the ballroom, but the whole group was upset", said the school principal Suzana Lipić.



"We still don't know why the student carried pepper spray with her, but we will determine that," she added for the Telegraph.



Blic stated that she is a fourth grade student, and for now it is still being determined why she brought this kind of spray to school at all.



Due to problems with breathing and coughing, two students from the same department were urgently transferred to the children's hospital in Tirsova. It is assumed that a ten-year-old girl was wearing pepper spray behind her belt and that it was activated when she bent down.



The parents of the student came to the school, it is still being determined where the child's pepper spray came from, especially in view that "two contradictory statements were given", Blic further states.



The children were immediately evacuated, and the ambulance and the police came to the spot. The principal says that the school was not aware that the girl has pepper spray, that everyone is quite surprised, because something like this has never happened to them.



At first, he adds, they thought it was something from the outside.