Society Dragan Bujosevic re-elected General Director of RTS Management Board of the Public Media Broadcaster RTS appointed Dragan Bujošević as the General Director of the Radio-Television of Serbia by a majority of votes Source: RTS Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 09:02

Dragan Bujosevic was re-elected Director-General for a term of five years, reports RTS.



Dragan Bujošević was born in Belgrade in 1954. He graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences, majoring in journalism. He was the editor-in-chief of weekly "Evropljanin" and daily "Politika" and he also worked in NIN as a journalist and deputy editor-in-chief.



He has won numerous awards: the Annual Politika Award, the "Duda Timotijević" Award for the Advancement of TV Journalism in 2001, the BK Foundation Award for Publishing and Journalism in 2002, and the "Stasa Marinković" Award of the daily Danas for analytical journalism in 2008.



He published the book "Fifth of October - 24 hours of coup".



He was already elected Director General of RTS in May 2015.