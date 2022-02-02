Society More than 17.000 newly infected, 61 people died According to the latest data, 17.851 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 16:33 Tweet Share Tanjug/Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP

61 people died. There are 3,962 patients on hospital treatment, and 166 on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 36.874 samples were tested, and 8.208.435 since the outburst of the pandemic.



1.714.863 cases of infection have been confirmed in Serbia.



As a result of the coronavirus infection, 13.748 people died, and the mortality rate is 0.80 percent.