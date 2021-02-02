Society More than 1.900 newly infected, 18 people died Until the last bulletin, it was confirmed in Serbia that there were 1.903 new cases, while 18 people died. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 15:04 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/ Tong_stocker

In the last 24 hours, 12.191 people were tested, while the total number tested was 2.640.135.



There are now 4.017 people in hospital in Serbia, and there are 139 patients on respirators.



The total number of deaths is 4.056.

"Serbia very close to declaring victory over coronavirus"

State Secretary at the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek said today that Serbia was "very close to winning over coronavirus".



The production of the vaccine, which Serbia will start with the assistance of Russian experts, and whose arrival is expected on February 11, will contribute to that.



Asked if it is safe for people who are infected with coronavirus to be vaccinated, he says that it happened, but that these are asymptomatic cases.



"These people should know that vaccination cannot do any harm to them. It is important to finish the treatment, and after 28 days, after all the symptoms of the virus have stopped, they should be revaccinated," Djerlek said.



He mentioned that it should contribute to reducing the coronavirus to the level of a seasonal flu.