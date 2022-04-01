Society A day of mourning for the death of miners in Aleksinac Aleksinac declares April 2nd the Day of Mourning, on the occasion of the accident that happened early this morning in the brown coal mine "Soko". Source: Tanjug Friday, April 1, 2022 | 16:44 Tweet Share TANJUG/ MRE/ ZORAN PETROVIC/ nr

The Municipality of Aleksinac made a decision today on declaring the Day of Mourning tomorrow, April 2, on the occasion of the accident that happened early this morning in the brown coal mine "Soko".



Eight miners lost their lives in the accident, six of them from Aleksinac.



State bodies and organizations, as well as other legal entities that display the flag, are obliged to lower the flag of Serbia to half of the mast, i.e. spear, during the Day of Mourning. In educational institutions, the Day of Mourning is marked by a minute of silence in the first school class, and the music education program is adjusted to the Day of Mourning.



The day of mourning in sports halls, stadiums and playgrounds is marked by lowering the flag of Serbia and the flag of sports clubs to half mast or half spear.



During the Day of Mourning, it is forbidden to broadcast folk and popular music, i.e. to hold entertainment programs in public places.