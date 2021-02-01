Society "Relaxation of measures are being considered, but..." VIDEO Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Predrag Kon, emphasized that the virus is still there, as well as risk of getting infected, despite vaccination. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 1, 2021 | 12:55 Tweet Share Printskrin/ Tv Prva

He stated that we are still far from reaching collective immunity.



"Despite the fact that more than 400.000 people have been vaccinated, we are still far from reaching collective immunity," Dr Kon told TV Prva.



As he said, currently the rate of collective immunity, which consists of those who have antibodies after getting infected with COVID-19, is around 30-40 percent.



He says that it is necessary to vaccinate one and a half million people in Serbia so that we can expect not to get into a situation where the waves of infection we had again are repeated. "That's three times more than we've vaccinated so far. I'm very pleased with the start of vaccination. We expect to have vaccines to continue immunization," Kon said, who is also a member of the Crisis Staff to combat the spread of the coronavirus.



"It is mandatory to wear a mask, as well as indoors, we do not know who is vaccinated and who is not. The only time it is possible not to wear masks is when there is no virus circulation. My personal opinion is to wait until the virus circulation decreases, so to speak that those who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks", epidemiologist Kon said.



As he said, there are issues that concern the whole society, not just the medical part. "How to ban the gathering of the vaccinated? It is safe to be in the company of the vaccinated, but that control is a big job," Kon said.



He stated that one day last week we had more than 2.000 newly infected people, and that earlier, when there were 500 of them a day, we considered that to be a high number. Dr Kon said that they are still thinking about easing the measures. "Some criteria have been given, they can serve. I can't say anything in advance, there is still a high level of virus activity to ease the measures. I am still very skeptical", Kon said for TV Prva.



Kon says that the criterion will be milder when it comes to extending the working hours of catering facilities, than the one for mitigating the measure of banning public gatherings, which, he notes, requires "a serious reduction in the activity of the virus".