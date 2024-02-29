Region Total chaos in Cetinje: MPs picked up a fight; "Shame on you" VIDEO Fight of Montenegrin MPs in Cetinje. Assembly session interrupted. Police cordon in front of the building. Source: Tanjug, Novosti, Kurir, RTCG Thursday, March 7, 2024 | 12:59 Tweet Share Printskrin: Pobjeda

It all started this morning, in front of the assembly building in Cetinje, where the spring session of the Parliament of Montenegro is being held today, when supporters of the opposition DPS gathered, protesting the arrival of Andrija Mandić, the president of the Assembly.



The first clashes occurred even before the beginning of the session, when supporters of the Democratic Party of Socialists attacked deputies of the coalition For the Future of Montenegro. They shot at them with cannon shots and firecrackers, which could cause bodily harm to the MPs.



However, they answered them with three fingers raised.



The session started around 11 a.m., but was soon interrupted after a verbal conflict between representatives of the government and the opposition. Namely, after a verbal conflict between ZBCG MPs and DPS MP Oskar Huter, the Speaker of the Parliament took a break for five minutes.



During the discussion, Andrija Mandić said that he is not sure that those protesting today are from Cetinje, emphasizing that he feels comfortable in Cetinje.



"I don't think that what we saw was the will of the majority of Cetinje. I was brought up that some special people live in Cetinje, as much as our opinion outside of Cetinje was related to this city. The fact that today a group of people, I won't say Cetinje on the whole, tarnishes the honor of their ancestors - that is their choice and let them continue to do so," said Mandic.



Huter said that power in Montenegro is not deserved by those who come to Cetinje in vans, ambulances and with police cordons. He also said that the way in which Mandić came to the capital city today speaks best of him.



"Your title, which you have received and which you happily hold, does not go well with the place you cover," Huter said. As he said, it is a scandal and unheard of that there are so many police in the capital.



As he said, if Mandić feels comfortable, then it means that the ideology he promoted is untrue, vice versa. "You said to Mandić that this town is an insignificant small village below Lovcen. You said that the importance of this town is that Aleksandar Karadjordjević was born in it, the one who forbade his grandfather to return to Cetinje," Huter said.

While Hutter was speaking, MP Slaven Radunović threw something at him, and he repeatedly exclaimed "Shame on you". Milan Knežević joined the discussion, and then stood up, after which the session was adjourned.



Even after a break was given, the heated debate continued, and Huter and Knežević repeatedly tried to attack each other physically but were prevented by the other MPs.



DPS MPs Danijel Živković and Andrija Nikolić demanded that security be called, they approached the table of Mandić, who walked away after a short discussion.

On the agenda of the parliamentary session is, among other things, the Bill on Confirmation of the Agreement between the Government of Montenegro and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the construction of an interstate bridge over the Tara River, as well as the Bill on Confirmation of the Agreement between the Government of Montenegro and the Council of Ministers of Albania on the construction of an interstate bridge over the river Bojana/Buna.



Due to the presence of the police in Cetinje, Mayor Nikola Djurašković announced that, as he stated, "Cetinje and the Capital building are under scandalous siege due to the announced peaceful protest".



"Cetinje always knew how to judge who should be welcomed. It was like that in the nineties, it's like that today," Djurašković wrote on the X social network.