Region 0

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 in Bosnia and Herzegovina; Ground shook in Serbia VIDEO

Tonight, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale was registered in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: B92
Share

Tonight, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale was registered in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The epicenter was at a depth of nine kilometers.

For now, there is no information about victims and material damage.

Citizens share their impressions of the earthquake on the networks and claim that it is the strongest earthquake ever.

In one photo, it can be seen that a painting in a home was broken by the force of the earthquake.

⚠Preliminary info: #earthquake (#zemljotres) about 4 km E of #Zenica (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 1 min ago (local time 21:43:23)❗MAGNITUDE NOT AVAILABLE YET❗Updates at:
📱https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t pic.twitter.com/tATAMFDB6v

— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 30, 2023

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Region

Croats withdraw their history textbook

Croatian Ministry of Science and Education has withdrawn from Catalog of approved textbooks the edition "Why is history important? 4" for fourth-grade students.

Region Monday, December 18, 2023 10:41 Comments: 4
EPA-EFE Christian Bruna
page 1 of 2 go to page