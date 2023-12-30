Region Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 in Bosnia and Herzegovina; Ground shook in Serbia VIDEO Tonight, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale was registered in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Source: B92 Saturday, December 30, 2023 | 22:45 Tweet Share

The epicenter was at a depth of nine kilometers.



For now, there is no information about victims and material damage.



Citizens share their impressions of the earthquake on the networks and claim that it is the strongest earthquake ever.



In one photo, it can be seen that a painting in a home was broken by the force of the earthquake.