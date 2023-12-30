Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 in Bosnia and Herzegovina; Ground shook in Serbia VIDEO
Tonight, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale was registered in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.Source: B92
The epicenter was at a depth of nine kilometers.
For now, there is no information about victims and material damage.
Citizens share their impressions of the earthquake on the networks and claim that it is the strongest earthquake ever.
In one photo, it can be seen that a painting in a home was broken by the force of the earthquake.
⚠Preliminary info: #earthquake (#zemljotres) about 4 km E of #Zenica (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 1 min ago (local time 21:43:23)❗MAGNITUDE NOT AVAILABLE YET❗Updates at:— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 30, 2023
📱https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t pic.twitter.com/tATAMFDB6v