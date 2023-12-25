Region "The time has come..." The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said that he believes that the time has come for an independent Srpska. Source: Tanjug Monday, December 25, 2023 | 09:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ FOTO SRNA/ BORISLAV ZDRINJA

"If it wasn't for foreigners, we would have done it a long time ago. They have an arsenal of various threats with which they pressure us. I don't want to expose anyone to that. I don't want to expose the people to any kind of destabilization, and that's why I persistently say that the only solution for the Serbian people here is an independent Republic of Srpska," said Dodik for the Banjaluka.net portal.



Dodik stated that, as he said, "Muslims think that they are the owners of the whole of Bosnia-Herzegovina", but that they must wake up from that dream and see that they are not.



"We do not believe in Bosnia and Herzegovina, we do not love Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is our obligation. I would prefer that, as soon as the opportunity arises, the Republika Srpska leave Bosnia and Herzegovina. We do not want war, we do not want conflicts, no human life should be lost for political ideas, but you cannot live in BiH rationally, realistically, and economically," said Dodik.



Dodik pointed out that the independence of Srpska may be talked about for a few more years, but that it will happen, Srna reported. Dodik mentioned that at the level of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Srpska fails to achieve what it wants and that systemic solutions cannot be achieved because there is no agreement.



He assessed that geopolitical circumstances have changed significantly and that Republika Srpska has never had more friends, citing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fitz. Dodik pointed out that Srpska needs the support of countries such as China, Russia, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia and many other countries.



"I think we managed to build a good relationship with the president of Turkey, and that we have an understanding in this respect. We also have a good understanding with the leadership of Croatia. We built the Republic of Srpska so that it would not be contested by anyone," said Dodik, stating that those who question its independence will get used to it over time.