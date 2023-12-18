Region Croats withdraw their history textbook Croatian Ministry of Science and Education has withdrawn from Catalog of approved textbooks the edition "Why is history important? 4" for fourth-grade students. Source: Tanjug Monday, December 18, 2023 | 10:41 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Christian Bruna

As they claim, that textbook in some parts contains incorrect facts and misinterpretations related to the creation of modern Croatia, multi-party system and the last war that Croats call "the Homeland War".



The Ministry of Science and Education explains that the textbook was withdrawn based on the requested analysis of the Agency for Textbooks, which concluded that, as they state, it does not fully follow the prescribed history curriculum.



Teaching about the interpretations introduced by authors in their textbooks, that is, studying and questioning the works and views of certain historians (secondary historical sources) about certain historical events and processes are not prescribed by the official curriculum for the teaching of history in grammar schools, the Croatian ministry's response to Zagreb's N1 TV says.



It is added that some historical maps contain wrong representations, that some primary historical sources are not adequately explained, and the questions accompanying them are not well formulated. Suggestive questions are not acceptable in textbooks, and this one contains more of them.



In parts of the textbook, there are suggestive questions and photos that lead students to wrong conclusions, and critical thinking and active learning are not developed, especially in the chapter of the textbook that refers to the creation of the modern Republic of Croatia, multi-party system in the Republic of Croatia and the Homeland War, according to the Croatian Ministry.