Region 28 years since Dayton Peace Agreement Today marks the 28th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Agreement in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is a holiday and non-working day in the Republic of Srpska. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 21, 2023 | 08:32

It has been 28 years since the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina and its 12 annexes were initialed at the U.S. Military base "Wright Peterson" in Dayton, which ended the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina and established its constitutional and legal order.



This agreement created the state community of BiH, composed of two entities, the Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH, which are signatories of all annexes.



Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, Nebojsa Radmanović, assessed that the Dayton Agreement was one of the most important in the last 50 years, which everyone should be proud of, not only in BiH, but also those who participated in its creation.



"It is about an international agreement that not only brought peace, but also resolved the internal organization of BiH and relations in BiH on a completely new basis that is very important and which we should have respected from the first day. However, that was not the case, unfortunately", stated Radmanović.



He reminded that the first high representative, who has recently been "praised" for not doing anything, changed the provision of the Dayton Agreement with a single act and "forbade the existence of a national determination in the Presidency regarding the BiH budget".



"Later, high-ranking representatives constantly bypassed the Dayton Peace Agreement and took various rights with which they changed the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, disrupted relations and did not allow it to become a stable country," Radmanović said in a statement to Srna.



Radmanović says that the Dayton Agreement has been violated during its 28 years of existence, and that the culmination is right now, when a man is acting in Bosnia and Herzegovina who was not elected as a high representative in the Security Council, which is foreseen by this international document. He believes that the Dayton Agreement is an excellent international act that, if everyone had adhered to it, would have enabled BiH to be prosperous.



Political analyst Dragomir Andjelković assessed that the 28 years that have passed since the signing of the Dayton Agreement are a kind of testimony about the trampling of this document by the US and the West, and said that it is important for the Republika Srpska to persevere in resisting any imposed changes.



Andjelković noted that the USA and the West talk about the rule of law, about democracy, about international agreements that must be respected, but that they violate Dayton. He assessed that the Dayton Peace Agreement was a transition point for them, which was aimed at deceiving the Serbs.



"So, it is not an agreement, as we have experienced, that is, a compromise between the parties where everyone gains something and loses something, but for America it was just a point where instead of a war against the Serbs, the cheating of the Serbs begins and the agreement is trampled on in the end completely change it into a kind of Dayton 2 that would create a relatively centralized Bosnia and Herzegovina," Andjelković said.



In a statement to Srna, he said that now, out of helplessness, they are targeting the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, his entourage, the leadership of Srpska, just to show off their frustration that they have not been able to achieve anything.



When it comes to what can be expected in the coming period for the Dayton Agreement, Andjelković states that "what is born crooked cannot be corrected", and points out that the US policy towards Srpska from the beginning and before this document was malicious and corrupt and that the Americans will not give up on it, as well as their accompanying European powers.



Serbian people in the former Bosnia and Herzegovina, and today in the Republika Srpska, are at a crossroads and there is no way that the question of the life and survival of the Serbs in these areas will be understood or at least somewhat accepted by the countries of the collective West, said Milovan Bjelica, a member of the Main Board of the SDS, on the occasion of the Dayton anniversary.



"There are several reasons for that, and one of them is our inertness in looking for a model of how to explain and clarify it to those who don't want to hear it," said Bjelica.



Bjelica assessed that, after 28 years, the Republika Srpska is in a position to defend such a "mutilated" Dayton Peace Agreement, to firmly hold on to something that those who created it rejected and trampled on 10 seconds after the signing.



This way, he added, the current situation leads to dissolution. "We didn't stay in Yugoslavia, we didn't unite with Serbia, we didn't become independent. We didn't get access to the sea, we had to hand over territories that were defended during the war, like the municipalities of Sarajevo, and the issue of Brčko was not resolved," Bjelica said, among other things.



The head of the Club of Delegates of the Serbian People in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, Sredoje Nović, assessed that the Dayton Peace Agreement has now, 28 years after its conclusion, become a target for bribery with those who are disobedient and do not blindly follow BiH's policy in one direction, and that it is being used in order to punish, not only the representatives of the people, but the whole nation.



He pointed out that the representatives of certain countries strongly divide Bosnia and Herzegovina, divide the peoples, and all under the guise of how to hide this or that leader, the representative of a nation. He stated that the suspension of certain projects of interest to Republika Srpska confirms that fact.



According to him, the time has come for everyone in BiH to turn to the content of the Dayton Peace Agreement for the sake of the future of this country, which, otherwise, will completely collapse.



In a statement to Srna, he said that the Dayton Agreement is the basis for Bosnia and Herzegovina to be a country that should celebrate it because it completely stopped the war, the major issues of Bosnia and Herzegovina were resolved, the Constitution was adopted and it was very clearly stated that there are two entities and three equal peoples. star_border