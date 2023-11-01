Region 0

Unpleasant welcome to Ursula von der Leyen PHOTO

Ursula von der Leyen came to visit Sarajevo. While she was within the State Presidency, a group of citizens gathered in front of the building and protested.

EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
The protesting group had two banners with them.

One read "The European Union and Ursula von der Leyen complicit in the genocide in Gaza," while the other had a message calling for a ceasefire.

Ursula von der Leyen recently angered the EU's foreign policy team by failing to mention the bloc's support for Palestinian statehood in her public comments on the war between Israel and Hamas.

