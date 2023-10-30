Region Montenegro gets a new government today Today, Montenegro should get a new leadership of the Assembly and probably a government. Source: Kosovo online Monday, October 30, 2023 | 09:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

The head of the Parliament will be the leader of the New Serbian Democracy Andrija Mandić, and the government Milojko Spajić. The continuation of the first constitutive session of the Parliament of Montenegro of the 28th convocation of the Parliament is scheduled for 10 o'clock.



At the session of the Assembly, the president of the parliament should be elected, and the candidate for that position is Andrija Mandić, the leader of the New Serbian Democracy.



At that session, the vice-presidents of the Assembly should also be elected.



From the Europe Now Movement, the most numerous political party in the parliament, it was announced that their candidate for the vice-president of the Assembly would be Boris Pejović, and the Democrats announced that Zdenka Popović would be their party's candidate.



On the agenda is also the election of the president and members of the Administrative Board of the Assembly. After that, the President of the Assembly should schedule a new session at which the government will be elected.



On Thursday, Mandatory Milojko Spajić submitted an exposition and a proposal for the composition of the government to the parliament. The key goals of the new government are the acceleration of Montenegro's accession to the European Union and solving the unblocked judiciary.



In his exposé, Spajić announces a better standard of living and the implementation of the Europe 2 program. According to the proposal, the government will have three vice-presidents, two departmental vice-presidents and 17 ministers.



The Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), the SD and the Forum of Free Citizens of Luča (FSGL) earlier invited citizens to gather in front of the Assembly building on Monday, when the new leadership of the parliament will be elected.